SNS BADILI REOPENS TODAY

Pictured: Stop & Shop Branch Building at Badili (Supplied Footage).

By Francisca Anania

City Pharmacy Limited has announced reopening of its Stop & Shop Badili Branch today alongside CPL Group’s other brands City Pharmacy, Fresh Express, Bon Café and City Pharmacy Wellness Clinic all in the same building.

CPL Group’s Chief Executive Officer Narvin Raju stated expressed that they are pleased with progress made so far with the shop from all parties involved and have made changes that will deliver an improved service in the Badili area including a better range of products and improved store layout.

“Our Badili staffs have been busy restocking the shelves and preparing the store for reopening, and are no doubt excited to welcome back our customers in Badili.”

The SNS Town has been refurbished and business hours have extended to serve all customers and will now be opened on Sundays as well.

CPL Group has also confirmed that SNS Harbor City will not be reopened; however, CPL looks forward to two new Shops to be built in the near future.

CPL has also confirmed that no staff has been laid off and still waits government response and assistance.