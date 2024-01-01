STUDENTS MUST LEARN THE GOALS AND DIRECTIVE PRINCIPLES OF PNG’S CONSTITUTION SAYS MP KUA

By: Thelma Allingham

The people of Wewak were graced by the Presence of Sine Sine Yonggomugl MP, Kerenga Kua , as one of the guest of honors for the Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare’s 3rd Anniversary Program on Monday evening.

MP Kua acknowledged the Somare Family for the invite and thanked the National Government for commemorating this special day by declaring it as a National Public Holiday day as people from all over the country celebrated the achievements and life of Grand Chief Sir Micheal Somare.

MP Kua encouraged the students from Mercy Secondary School and Passam National High School of Excellence who were present at the event,to get their hands on a copy of our Country’s Constitution and learn it by heart as it is one of Somare’s milestone achievement.

Kua said not only did GCS Somare gave independence to this country but he also wrote its operating manual which provides guidelines as to how to run the country.

“Every student in East Sepik must know the PNG’s Constitution or atleast the first 5 preambles of the constitution,said Sine Sine Yonggomugl MP Kerenga Kua”.

The future is in the hands of today’s generation who will provide leadership in running the country when their time comes says Kua.

He added that in the future,the achievements and life of GCS Somare Somare will be a distant memory as many who worked with him will eventually grow old and grey.

But it is mandatory that every student nationwide must read and never forget the National Goals and Directive Principles of the Country’s Constitution as those were words of wisdom left behind by the Grand Chief , said MP Kua.

“For so long as we read and apply it for its true meaning,true spirit and true intent we won’t be going through so many challenges hence the operators manual( PNGs Constitution) is a timeless guideline said,MP Kua”.

Kua said aspiring Sepik Leaders,young and old must go back and visit the Country’s Constitution for there is hope for Unity as it was Grand Chief Sir Micheal Somare’s dream to hope for Unity in the nation.