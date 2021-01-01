Smaré is new Chamber President

PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum has recently appointed Mr Anthony Smaré as President of the Chamber.

Formerly a long service Chairman of Nambawan Super and currently chairing a number of other boards in the PNG business sector, including Paradise Foods, Laga Industries and entrepreneurship non-profit The Kumul Foundation Inc.

Mr Smaré is a qualified geologist and a very experienced natural resources lawyer and business executive. He brings with him a wealth of experience in the role, having also been a member of the council of the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, and serving in an advisory capacity to the work of the organization.

The newly appointed President had previously served as Senior Vice President and is currently Chairman of the Chamber’s Mining Committee.

Without any formal association with any producers and operators, Smaré becomes the first unaffiliated President of the Chamber in its history.

He takes over from Mr Richard Kassman who was appointed President of the Chamber of Mines and Petroleum during an AGM on the 29th of April 2021.

Since stepping down from the role of President, Mr Kassman has taken up the role of Senior Vice President of the Chamber to focus on positive developments with the Papua LNG project, whilst Mr Smare, in his new role as President will directly be more involved in the work with the Chamber.

The other delegate(s), include Mr Leon Buskens as Vice President of the Chamber.