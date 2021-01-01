Housing Project at Lif hailed as history making

Lif Islanders living in Ward 8 of the Tanga group of Islands in the Tanir LLG in New Ireland have made history.

The islanders have put forward their funds as provided by the New Ireland Government’s Ward Level Grants and Roof Overheads Subsidy Program for housing projects.

Chairman of the Ward Development Committee Bruno Sigi, explained that the funds they received went straight to their project.

“We began planning in 2015 and in 2016 we bought a Chainsaw, and with the K80,000 we received from the Ward grants progressed straight into this project.

With the second phase we will build another 15 houses. And we will continue to do so as long as Sir Julius Chan is in office and his Government’s policies continue,” said Sigi.

New Ireland Governor, Sir Julius Chan was present at the official launching of the houses along with members of the Provincial Executive Council where they congratulated the people for their work.

“You have set a new record; you have turned the little that you have into something big. So as a Government we are both Happy and ashamed at the same time because you have shown us that you can do a lot with the little we have given you,” said Governor Chan.

A moment of silence with respect was also observed in honor of a local ward Member, Mr. Phillip Sianot, who was part of the project plan.