Madang flights delayed

The National Airports Corporations (NAC) has advised that the current stage of the runway upgrading works has been further delayed by another six days.

Following the previous advice on the temporary suspension of Air Niugini flights to Madang from July 23rd to August 16th, the upgrade of the runway will continue until Sunday August 22nd.

During this present stage of the works, the useable runway at Madang is too short for Link PNG Dash-8 aircraft to operate safely.

Air Niugini is advising it customers that the suspension has been extended and regrets the inconvenience to the travelling public, as safety of operations remain a primary concern.

All Dash-8 operations will resume effectively on Monday August 23rd, followed by the restoration of Fokker jet services to Madang once runway maintenance is completed.