SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS PROVINCE INTO INTEGRATED FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

By Samuel Raitano

Southern Highlands Province is now working on implementing the Integrated Financial Management System or IFMS in order to enable prudent management of public funds.

Provincial Administrator Jerry David and the five district administrators along with their finance staff concluded their one-week training conducted by the Financial Management Improvement Program team from the National Department of Finance, this week in Mt Hagen.

The program was to train the provincial and district finance managers and officers on how to execute their tasks using the IFMS software.

This is to help them in performing their roles in collecting public monies at the provincial or district office on behalf of services provided by the National Government agencies, and receipting of Provincial Government’s internal revenue from various income sources of the provincial government.

According to lead trainer, Joseph Tirang the training was to introduce the provincial revenue receipting business processes within the IFMS.

The target users are those performing roles as Provincial internal revenue collectors and approvers.

The participants revealed that they have learnt a lot and hoped to do better in serving the people and the state.

Meanwhile, the Financial Management Improvement Program team from Port Moresby gave assurance that they would be willing to visit the districts in the near future to help them implement the changes and to assist them with further training if requested.