NSL READY TO SORT OUT RETIREMENT BENEFITS

Total of 951 members from the various government departments who are retired and waiting for their benefits will be sorted out soon as Nambawan Super Limited confirmed that the State had paid K79.8 million to complete this exercise.

Nambawan Super Limited’s (NSL) Chief Executive Officer Paul Sayer said these funds will enable NSL to process the benefit payments for 951 Members who retired in 2022 Government Retirement program.

“We are pleased to have received the K79.8 million on behalf of our Members and we thank the State, through the Departments of Finance and Treasury, for recognizing the needs of our retirees as they look to make the most of the next chapter of their lives after retirement”, Sayer stated.

“NSL appreciates that the State has given priority, amongst its other liabilities, to the retirement outcomes of Nambawan Super’s Members who deserve a dignified retirement after having committed their entire working lives to supporting the social and economic development of this Nation”.

“I am sure that our Members will be pleased to hear that the State is working to honor its commitment to ensuring they are paid the benefits owed to them. Members who retired under the 2022 Government Retirement Program should now visit their nearest NSL Branch to apply for payment of their benefits” Sayer added.

NSL will facilitate and ensure that all public servants who retired or exit the public service with their full retirement entitlements.

So far, more than 2,285 retired public servants have been paid a total of K150.5 million from the State since the Government Retirement Program started in 2021.