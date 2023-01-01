SIMBU EDUCATION IN-SERVICE

The Division of Education in Simbu hosted its first in-service for all the Principals and Head Teachers for High and Secondary Schools at Pacific Garden Hotel in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province.

The two days workshop began on Thursday 13th and ended on Friday 14th of April with the theme “Education leaders resetting the course for secondary education in Simbu”.

The Acting Principal adviser for Simbu Division of Education Kutna Bepwick said Simbu Provincial Government and its administration aims to create quality education by providing conducive environment for students and teachers. Therefore, this workshop was hosted to bring all principals together and share their challenges in order to develop a strategy to raise standard of education in the province.

“The retreat is a first of its kind for our school leaders in the province. It’s a time where we would like to get them out, in a different way of communicating our visions and expectations” Bepwick said.

“The government wants us to produce good results for grade 8, 10, and 12 and its not easy. The Principals are always blamed for poor results so we would like them to come out of their working place to mingle with others to share and learn so we achieve excellence in education for Simbu province,” she said.

Similar sentiments were shared by Senior Secondary School Inspector Reynolds Pinaga saying, with lots of reforms taking place and changes in policy, it is very important for all teachers to be vigilant, and diplomatic by complying to produce quality outlook and excellent results and such in-service will help all principals and head teachers to work collaboratively.