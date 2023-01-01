BIALLA COURT COMPLEX OPENED

Prime Minister James Marape has officially opened the Bialla Court House Complex on Friday 14th of April 2023 in Bialla, West New Britain Province.

The new Bialla Court Complex will house both the District and the National Courts which was built at a cost of K9.1 million funding from the National Government.

In his keynote address during the opening, Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika urged the people to look after the beautiful facility to solve their disputes amicably.

“This court house is the face of law and order. This is where you will come and solve your disputes or problem and not on the streets where you take the law into your own hands,” Salika said.

“Government put this building for you to make use of it so that your disputes can be resolved by the judges here. Please respect the court house,” he said.

On that note, Prime Minister James Marape said he is aware of the Judiciary’s planned reforms for a three tiered Court system that will see the Court of appeals as well as the District and National Courts brought to the districts closer to the people and that the Minister for Justice and Attorney General Pila Niningi will be bringing a paper to his Cabinet next week.

Prime Minister Marape informed Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika that he looks forward to receiving the Judiciary’s plans for reform and committed in principal, to make available funding to build facilities like the Bialla Court facilities in districts across the country.

He went on to discourage the people of Nakanai from getting involved in or perpetrating law and order issues that will see them come before the Courts for prosecution. This will help the Government to save money towards improving health and education in the country.

Prime Minister Marape added that when there is an increase in unlawful activities, the Government will have to use the limited financial resources available to pay for police personnel to address issue and there will be limited or no funds to go towards infrastructure development, improved health and education services.