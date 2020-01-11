SHP Government passes K400 million 2020 Budget

The Southern Highlands Provincial Assembly passed a K400 million Provincial Budget in Mendi this week.

The Budget consists of K218 million in National Government grants and Provincial Government Internal Revenue of K192 million.

Chairman of the Provincial Executive Council and Governor, William Powi, when tabling the budget said the 2020 budget is framed around six major sectors.

The Education subsidy program, police empowerment, electrification program, Potato farming project, health and governance and leadership.

Powi said under the education sector, the provincial government would subsidized K20.4million for all students in the elementary to secondary school.

Adding onto that, K20million is to support TVET training for dropouts for technical training.

For the potato project, K10million was allocated. This is one major project for the 5 districts in the Province through the DDA’s. The PNG games was allocated K20 million for the PNG games in November this year.

In the health sector, medivac services will be introduced.

The National Government has also approved the construction of the K300million Mendi Referral Hospital and sealing of the Mendi Tari Highway.

Governor Powi says the benefit split for the PNGLNG equity will be a key funding to boost the internal revenue.

By Jack Lapauve Jr – EM TV News, Port Moresby