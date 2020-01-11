Commuters Stranded After Downpour

Commuters travelling along the Sogeri road were stranded at Kinakon rice field at 14-mile yesterday after heavy downpours prevented them from travelling home.

Public Motor Vehicles and private-owned vehicles were parked on the roadside, not taking the risk to cross the rising water, only waiting for the water level to go down.

Kinakon rice field at 14-mile is always a troubled area when there is continued heavy rain.

A security firm’s Nissan patrol and a land cruiser were washed off the road by the moving currents.

Passengers traveling to 14-mile and Sogeri were stranded at the rice field for almost five hours into the night before they were able to cross to the other side.

Only four-wheel drive vehicles crossed the flooding river.

Police personnel have been patrolling the area to ensure the safety of the travelling public.

By Abel Gabarura – EM TV News Camera Operator