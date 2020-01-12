PNGDF deploys soldiers for bushfire relief assitance in Australia

76 soldiers from the PNG Defence Force Engineering Battalion in Lae are now being deployed to assist with the Bushfire relief efforts in Australia.

A total of 100 soldiers will be flown to Australia tomorrow for the operation.

The soldiers will assist Australia with enroute clearance tasks.

These include the clearing of fallen trees on roads and bridges before firefighters can move in.

This is the first time PNG is sending soldiers to Australia to provide assistance since independence.

It is the largest deployment since soldiers were sent to Vanuatu during the secessionist revolt in 1980, and more recently the Regional Assistance Mission in Solomon islands in 2003.

Prime Minister, James Marape will be present to see the soldiers off tomorrow morning.

By Lucy Kopana – EMTV News – Lae