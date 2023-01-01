SERVICE PORTS IS COSTLY

By Gladys Kila

The cost of operating PNG Ports community service ports has soared due to the deteriorating condition of the ports facility.

However, the officer in charge for PNG Ports, Ian Hayden-smart says, it is important that all of the ports remain operational and will continue to facilitate trade throughout the country.

Mr. Hayden-smart highlighted that, PNG Ports owns and manages 15 of the declared maritime port in the country.

However, only three make money while 12 ports which are approximately 80 per cent do not generate sufficient income, and are run as part of the company’s community service obligation.

These 12 ports includes; Aitape, Vanimo, Wewak, Alotau, Madang, Daru, Oro Bay, Buka, Kieta, Rabaul, Kavieng and Lorengau.

Mr. Hayden-Smart said, last year K32 million was allocated for these 12 ports , to meet the operational cost and capital expenditure cost and ensure they remain open as community service ports.

To address this, PNG Ports will be upgrading a number of ports into fit-for-purpose port facilities to meet local demand and generate revenue, and ensure goods continue to flow in and out of the provinces.

Hayden-Smart added that, Port is a lifeline of the national economy and the multimillion kina investment by PNG Ports is critical.