CLIMATE RESILIENT INFRASTRUCTURE

By Gladys Kila

The PNG ports corporation Limited or PNG Ports will be factoring climate change and seismic disaster resilience in its Multi-million Kina port infrastructure redevelopment drive.

This concept will be piloted in Daru Port of Western province which will be redeveloped into a “Green Port”

Speaking during the 2023 Developing sustainable resilient infrastructure in the Blue Pacific Conference in Brisbane last week, officer in charge of PNG Ports , Ian Hayden-smart said, this redevelopment will cost about K52 million.

Funding for this will come from the grant component of the blended financial package of the K1.5 billion given by the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific as part of a bilateral sovereign loan between the Australia, PNG Government and the PNG Ports.

Mr. Hayden- smart said, the “Green Port” concept was not new to the global port industry but would be introduced in PNG as PNG Ports factors climate change and disaster resilience into its port designs under its recently launched 30 years Port Infrastructure Master Plan.

The Daru green port initiative has progress with the design completed and ready to be put out for tender.

In addition, the Daru port was selected because of its strategic location and shared international borders with neighbouring countries.

Mr. Hayden acknowledges the Australian government and its funding assistance towards the port upgrades, including recently competed projects such as the purchase of seven pilot boats under a re-fleet program, palisade fencing across all ports and the installation of solar lights, CCTV cameras and long range vessel tracking cameras.

PNG Ports will continue to invest in resilient fit- for purpose facilities with assistance from the AIFFP, Agence Francaise Development and the European investment bank.