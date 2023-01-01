SEL KAMBANG FESTIVAL SUPPORTED

By Jim John

Following the two weeks Independence and Cultural show this year, the Papua New Guinea National Cultural Commission (NCC) presented the Sel Kambang Festival’s renewal certificate and the announcement of a representative group from the province to participate in the 2024 Enga Cultural Festival.

CEO for NCC Steven Enomb Kilanda through his representative presented K10,000.00 from NCC for running of the next Sel Kambang Festival in the North Fly District.

Chairman for North Fly Independence and Cultural show 2023 Jacky Nick when thanking Mr Kilanda and the NCC team for their continuous support, made the announcement that Western Province will be sending the Faiwol Dancing Group next year to the Enga Cultural Show.

“The idea is to display and provide exposure of the North Fly District and the Province to the international community who frequently attend the Enga Cultural Show,” he said.

This cultural exchange program sanctioned by the office of the Provincial Administrator is supported by the Tourism Promotion Authority.

Mr Nick said the 2024 Sel Kambang Festival will be bigger and better expecting international, national and local visitors to witness and participate in the festival.

“This year we have achieved our goal, which is to renew the Sel Kambang Festival since bowing out in 2019 due to COVID-19. We are gaining momentum and reviving the famous sel kambang (Penis Gourd) worn traditionally by the male of certain tribes in North Fly.” said Mr Nick.

North Fly District Administrator Mr Greg Isau encouraged unity amongst all communities in the district.

He said such event come with purpose to build a vibrant community in the district which is peaceful.

Western Provincial Administrator Robert Kaiyun told his people to embrace their cultures by maintaining their mother tongues (lingua).

“One great loss I see today is the loss of language, many cannot speak their (Tokples) mother tongue that is the first cultural heritage passed down through generations, seeing our language die out is saddening, let’s save our languages.” he said.

This year’s Sel Kambang Festival in Kiunga extends a warm welcome to representatives from various regions, providing a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Kiunga’s diverse population. The event promises to shine a spotlight on the fading beauty of Sel Kambang Dancing and attire, illustrating its profound cultural significance to a global audience in the coming years.

