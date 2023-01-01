CALL FOR CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH IN PNG

The Climate Change Development Authority in partnership with the Government of Australia launched a call for concept note focusing on Climate Change in Papua New Guinea.

This is a research project and a successful candidate will be awarded with research grants to begin the research and present it in 2024 Climate Change Summit.

There are two categories of funding for this research grant: student and open category.

Student category is for Papua New Guineans and permanent residents of PNG pursuing master’s studies at a university in PNG and to researchers, and higher learning institutions in the PNG. The candidate should have an academic background that combines an interest in public policy, economics, with environmental and social sciences.

The open category is for researchers and professionals, academic and higher learning institutions, government organizations in PNG engaged in climate change.

CCDA’s Acting Managing Director William Lakain said these awards will facilitate and support research and development on climate change mainstreaming in PNG.

“We envisioned that the research and development on climate change provide required data and information for evidence-based policy development in PNG.”

“To this end, I also thank the Government of Australia for the funding support to ensure this research opportunity is created for Papua New Guineans to participate in the development space,” Lakain said.

The applications are now open and will close at the end of October 2023 and the successful applicants will be announced in mid-November after the CCDA Technical Review Committee’s approval and the applicants will be given 12 months to complete their research by utilizing the funds allocated.