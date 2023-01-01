EXTENSION OF WHPHA’S ACTING CEO’S TERM & ADVERTISEMENT FOR PERMANENT APPOINTMENT

Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority’s (WHPHA) acting CEO Jane Holden’s term has been extended for an additional six months.

This was announced in a media statement by the WHPHA board chairman Sam Koim.

He said this was done after careful consideration and deliberation by the Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority’s new board last Friday

He said the decision was done with the aim of providing stability to the new board while recognizing Jane’s commendable dedication in holding the fort without a functioning board for nearly three years.

Mr. Koim expressed that during this challenging period, Jane Holden had exhibited remarkable leadership qualities, steadfastness, and a deep commitment to the organization’s mission.

In parallel with the extension of Jane’s term, the Board has made the decision to advertise the CEO’s position in the open market.

“This step reflects our commitment to finding the most suitably qualified individual to assume the role on a permanent basis,” Koim said.

The board believes this approach will enable them to identify and attract exceptional candidates who bring fresh perspectives, expertise, and a vision aligned with our organization’s goals.

“Rest assured, the Board is fully committed to conducting a rigorous and transparent selection process, ensuring equal opportunities for all interested and qualified individuals,” Koim said.

The board chairman added that during this extended term, Holden will continue to provide dedicated leadership, fostering collaboration, and maintaining the momentum of the organization’s growth and development.