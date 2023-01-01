POLICE GO DIGITAL

In advancing with the technological world, the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary launched its website on Friday at Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby.

Internal Security Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jnr when launching the website applauded the initiative saying this was a milestone achievement for the organization and the country.

Adding to that, Police Commissioner David Manning said the RPNGC Website is a platform that will redefine the Constabulary’s engagement with the community and its approach to modern policing.

“It is a milestone achievement, it symbolizes our commitment to move into and adapt digital technology in the pursuit of and discharge of our policing duties and responsibilities, as required by our Constitution, the Police Act 1998, and the Government and people of Papua New Guinea,” Manning said.

“The world is changing at an unprecedented pace. Digital technology has transformed the way we communicate, work, and live. It has also changed the nature of crime, presenting new challenges and opportunities for law enforcement agencies around the world.”

“For the executive of the Constabulary, I believe it is our duty to ensure that our organization is equipped with the most advanced tools and resources to keep pace with changes and efficiently serve our people.”

The Commissioner said through this initiative, the police management aims to provide police officers with modern technology tools and digital solutions that will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of police operations and enhance the delivery of services to the public.

“The RPNGC Website will serve as a central hub of information for our citizens. It will provide easy access to important updates, public safety tips, and crime prevention resources. Furthermore, the website will enable us to maintain a constant line of communication with the public, facilitating the reporting of crime and fostering trust and collaboration between the police and the communities we serve.

“This website also marks a significant step towards enhancing transparency and accountability within the Constabulary and gives confidence to the public at large. It will feature a portal where citizens can report police misconduct and lodge complaints, ensuring that the actions of our officers are always held to the highest standard.

“Additionally, the RPNGC Website will act as a platform for collaboration and information-sharing with our international law enforcement partners. This will allow us to learn from best practices, access global resources, and develop innovative solutions to tackle the complex challenges of modern policing.

“As we progress, we will also make available police services online, beginning with the much sought and complained about Police Clearance Certificate. We are working towards making this and other services online and accessible on this website.

Mr Manning said the launch of the RPNGC Website is just the beginning as they will continue to invest in digital solutions to enhance the capabilities and better serve the people of Papua New Guinea. This includes implementing advanced data analytics tools, integrating mobile technology into the operations, and investing in training to ensure that officers are equipped with the necessary skills to navigate the digital landscape.

The Commissioner acknowledged everyone involved in the development of the website, with special acknowledgement to the Department of Information and Communication Technology for their unwavering support in providing resources and facilitating the government shared cloud service for the hosting of Constabulary’s website.