SECOND CLIMATE CHANGE SUMMIT

In a press conference held last week, Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change Simo Kilepa announced the upcoming second National Climate Change Summit.

Almost 300 leaders, experts, and stakeholders from diverse background will engage in substantive discussions centered around the theme “climate justice and social inclusion”.

“The injustice of climate change lies in the fact that our most vulnerable are impacted severely by changes they did not contribute to over the last century, and they are unknowingly bearing that cost,” said Minister Kilepa.

“There is a need to clearly amplify the voices of our most vulnerable in a socially inclusive manner, to make the case for a justified response to the adverse impacts of climate change”, he added.

Minister Kilepa said there is a greater need to accelerate access to climate finance to meet the country’s climate change priorities.

He said the outcome of the summit will help the country prepare its response to build community resilience, accelerate access to climate finance, reaffirm the country’s international commitments on climate change and strengthen stakeholder collaboration on climate action in PNG.

The summit hosted by Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) and the Minister thanked corporate entities and development partners who have come onboard to support the summit.