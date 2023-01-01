Prime Minister James Marape was disappointed with Ministers and the heads of Government Department agencies on the slow progress on impact projects that will benefit the people.

One of the projects he was disappointed about was the slow progress of Edevu hydro power project since the approval in 2009.

Prime Minister called on his Ministers and the Government Departments heads “not to waste time” when it comes to delivering key impact projects during the launching of the Edevu Hydropower Reservoir Impoundment at Edevu in Koiari, Central province, on Friday, the 21st of April, 2023.

“Many times, our system of government is so cumbersome that we sit in the way of this sort of project being moved,” Marape said.

“How come this project is only now being delivered 15 years after being first sanctioned? How come this power line is only being put today in 2023 after the project was first mooted in 2009?

“Time lost is money lost. To all my ministers, agencies, secretaries, MDs: ‘don’t waste time.

“Don’t sit back and expect that something must happen first before it is moved.

“These are key economic enablers and transformational projects that must take haste without compromising our country’s laws. Hurry up and deliver such projects. What needs to be done must be done with haste.

“Let’s make things happen because mothers are dying, children are dying, people are dying and we are not moving because we are stuck in the status quo of mediocrity.”