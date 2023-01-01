SCRIPTURE UNION : A SAFE SPACE

By: Francisca Anania

Students from all walks of life gathered at the Scripture Union (SU) All Night Prayer program to pray and share their life testimonies with fellow brothers and sisters on Friday the 17th of November.

SUPNG works with schools all around PNG to give hope and strength to many young people from all walks of life that face different struggles and challenges in life.

Students filled the 5-mile United Church to its brim as the prayer started as early as 6:30pm , Friday 17th November 2023. Joyous singing and dancing proceeded followed by life testimonies and struggles that these young ones face to encourage each other.

Ian Arabu, a senior SU Volunteer stated that “many of the students go through struggles of living in broken homes, in settlements, with distant relatives and many others in the city and SUPNG is a safe space for them to express themselves freely and keep them out of trouble.”

As a mission organization, Scripture Union PNG focuses on seeing young people have a vibrant personal faith in God and keep achieving their dreams no matter where they come from.

The SUPNG National Director Jacob Vavine said “Scripture Union started with a man noticing young children playing on a beach and gathering them to share and pray with them. SU is not a church, we are a mission organization dedicated to working alongside churches to train and mentor the young people find God; find and achieve their purpose in life; to live a life that is pleasing before God and men; and to be better citizens of PNG.”

The All-Night Prayer is SU’s final yearly program which continued throughout Friday night to Saturday morning, ending with a prayer walk all around the Gordons Industrial Area.