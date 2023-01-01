STUDENTS ENCOURAGED

Caption: Methuselah Raim in the middle being flanked on both sides by his parents recently during the Pacific Adventist University’s graduation.

By: Sharon Engnui

A Business graduate from the Pacific Adventist University, Graduating Class of 2023, Methuselah Raim has urged students to manage time and prioritize education as it paves way for a better lifestyle. Mr. Raim made this statement at the PAU graduation ceremony that eventuated yesterday in Port Moresby.

Mr. Raim hails from the Highlands Region particularly, from the North of Western Highlands Province; he was among the 300 other graduates of the 2023 graduating batch at the PAU Graduation ceremony yesterday, sharing delight towards his achievement. He then encouraged other students to Never Give Up on God and their education as education is the only key that will pave way for a successful life.

“A very important encouragement I can give is never give up on God even if you feel down or in anything in life you must always thank God and accept him and secondly, make sure to be educated no matter what, it’s very important to be educated in this world and society”

Mr. Raim stated that that he is the first in his family to attain a degree and acknowledge the maker and his Dad for his achievement.

“I acknowledge God for his provision throughout my studies. His contribution has played a big role in my life , secondly for my dad for never giving up on me and believing in me that I would one day graduate and bring a bamboo ( Bachelors Degree ) home for him, , for my grandfather, Raim, lastly to my mum and relatives for encouraging me, motivating me spirituality and for pushing me forward and for not giving up on me” said Raim.

He further highlighted that being a student, there are always challenges especially when it comes to time management and emphasised on how he overcame these challenges.

“Prioritise your time , that is very important, make sure that assignments that are due for next week done today this week, make sure that things that are important becomes your first priority and things not important be the last priority”

Mr. Raim graduated with a bachelors degree in Business, majoring in Accounting and Entrepreneurship.