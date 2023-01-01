SBC TRAINING VITAL

By Edson Kuso

Secondary and high school teachers in Madang have successfully completed a weeklong training on how to implement the new Standard Based Curriculum.

The teachers who travelled from different schools in Madang attended the training hosted by Tusbab Secondary School.

The training was vital for the teachers in the province as the government moves to carry out the first SBC exams next year for grade tens then the grade twelves in 2025.

Most of the schools in the province are yet to implement the new curriculum due to a lack of training and teaching resources, hence, the training was essential to help equip the teachers with the basics to deliver the new system in their respective schools.

For the teachers, the training was timely as they will now go back and implement the new curriculum and for the grade nines who will be the first lot to sit the SBC exams next year.

SBC In-service Coordinator Mrs Rachael Waduna said the training was a success as they covered all necessary outlines of the new curriculum.

Many of the teachers and school principals have travelled from some of the most rural places in Madang to attend this very important training. Mr. Gibson Malaun, the principal of the recently established Dusin High School in rural Middle-Ramu District said his area is only accessible by plane, and on foot, it would take almost a week to reach Madang.

Mr. Malaun said the training was timely but there is more that needs to be done in terms of teaching materials for the teachers which is still lacking.

Malaun said for schools like Dusin it is very challenging to obtain necessary materials for teachers to use and is hoping the education department step in and provide the teaching materials.

Many teachers who attended the training expressed concerns over the lack of teaching materials for the new curriculum.