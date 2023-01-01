INFORMATION SHARING MOU SIGNED

Papua New Guinea Forest Authority (PNGFA) and Internal Revenue Commission signed a memorandum of understanding this week, to enable both organizations to share information.

The MOU is intended based on the following reasons, which is to enhance cooperation between the two parties to effectively and efficiently carryout their respective and mandated obligations, provide an avenue for information sharing between both parties and work collaboratively to address tax issues in the sector.

Managing Director of the National Forest Service, John Mosoro said, this is the first for PNGFA to sign an MOU with the IRC.

He emphasized the importance of having sectoral partnerships to address cross sector issues that impede on the government to effectively deliver services to the people.

This partnership enables both agencies to work in supporting information and data to assist in the administration of addressing tax issues present in the Forest Sector.