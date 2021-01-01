Saved by a 330mL Coca Cola

By Stanley Ove Jnr – EMTV News Port Moresby

A 330mL Coca-Cola was all that kept a first-time mother awake and her blood sugar levels up after bleeding for more than 12 hours. Betty suffers from a retained placenta after giving birth to her first child.

Unable to walk, her family members carried her on a makeshift stretcher and took her to a nearby field where a team from Heli Solutions flew in to medivac her to the nearest hospital. SUPPLIED

Betty comes from Kol Village in the Jimi District of Jiwaka Province. Kol sits at the foot of Mt Wilhelm and is not accessible by road.



Heli Solutions Operations Manager Linda Wii attended to Betty when they arrived in Kol.



“It is not the first time we’ve assisted mothers with similar cases. The previous trip up to the same district was for a mother who had 2% haemoglobin level after giving birth,” Wii said.



Wii further added that accessibility remains a problem for remote communities and needs a national intervention.