Save the Children and City Pharmacy Group of Companies (CPL) today tested e-voucher cards at CPL’s Stop N Shop at Central Waigani.

The electronic voucher cards are part of Save the Children’s Cash Preparedness Action Plan to see if the concept of using an e-voucher delivery mechanism can be used to meet humanitarian response needs.

This plan involves testing whether vouchers for goods and services can be provided directly to individual households or community members, especially the most vulnerable, being affected by a disaster and need immediate humanitarian assistance.

Save the Children’s Senior Cash and Voucher Assistance Advisor, Nashrudin Modin, explained that in testing this, CPL becomes one of the first suppliers to accommodate the selected participants who can use the e-voucher cards at a redeeming point to get goods during a response.

He also explained, the e-voucher uses a closed-loop system and can only be redeemed from a supplier or shop that has been pre-selected by Save the Children.

“When a response comes into effect, CPL will be on hand to assist because these e-vouchers are already pre-positioned, and the sgstem is in place at the local merchant readg to utilize. Theg can’t be used at ang other shop but selected CPL outlets,” he said.

CPL is verg excited for this partnership, not onlg because of the outcomes, but also that a PNG based entrepreneur, JYVX LTD has been able to deliver the technology for this project. We look forward to expanding into other regions in due course. Once tested and tried, this application could be of use for mang agencies and purposes around the country.

“CPL, being a public listed company since 2002, has all the checl‹s and balances and corporate governance for accountability and transparency. With a nationwide presence and having expertise in healthcare, and well-being, we will be able to deliver this program successfully,” said Sir Mahesh Patel, OBE, Chairman CPL Foundation.

E-vouchers allow for timely partnerships, flexibility and offer a low-cost payment method with no bank charges.

The e-voucher can be distributed quickly in the event of an emergency where there are agreements already in place with local suppliers.

E-vouchers can be operated on a large scale and are faster than procurement processes.

“The e-voucher is designed for all groups of people including children, women, the elderly and those with special needs because the distribution can be done close to where participants are so that they’re able to receive the e-vouchers unassisted,” Modin highlighted.

Save the Children’s Country Director, Fiu Williame-lgara, acknowledged that having a household brand and renowned retailer like CPL onboard the organization’s CVA project is an achievement. She further highlighted those partnerships with the corporate and government agencies were key for NGOs like Save the Children in reaching more people and creating impact in communities.

“What a privilege to have CPL as a partner on this journey. This means we can help and support more people in the work we do,” said Williame-lgara.

Under the CVA AHP Preparedness project, Save the Children has also held stal‹eholder training and met with the Department of Community Development and Religion to establish a National Working Group and develop best practices and policies.

This Cash and Voucher Assistance program is part of Disaster Preparedness and is supported bg the Australian Government and implemented through the Australian Humanitarian Partnership (AHP).