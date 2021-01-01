ICA locates key eye witness

A key witness in the ongoing investigations into cases of visa fraud in Port Moresby was located in Lae by Immigration and Police officers last the weekend.

This follows a random spot check operation in the city where 13 foreigners were charged for various breaches on their visas.

They paid a penalty fee of over K70 thousand collectively and were released by ICA with warnings to fix the discrepancies.

According to the Immigration and Citizenship Authority, the key witness, a non-citizen has been co-operating with the authorities to close the gaps in the investigation.

Meanwhile, ICA’s Chief Migration Officer, Stanis Hulahau is appealing to illegal foreigners in the country to voluntarily surrender themselves.