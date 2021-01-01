24.2 C
Port Moresby
August 20, 2021

/
Momase News

ICA locates key eye witness

by Julie Badui-Owa191

A key witness in the ongoing investigations into cases of visa fraud in Port Moresby was located in Lae by Immigration and Police officers last the weekend.

This follows a random spot check operation in the city where 13 foreigners were charged for various breaches on their visas.

 They paid a penalty fee of over K70 thousand collectively and were released by ICA with warnings to fix the discrepancies.

 According to the Immigration and Citizenship Authority, the key witness, a non-citizen has been co-operating with the authorities to close the gaps in the investigation.

Meanwhile, ICA’s Chief Migration Officer, Stanis Hulahau is appealing to illegal foreigners in the country to voluntarily surrender themselves.  

Related posts

Melanesian oceans worth K1.76 trillion says World Wildlife Fund

Business Advantage PNG

Tensions rise at Manus detention centre as PNG-Aus gov’ts remain unmovable

EMTV Online

PNG Air Service 5th Anniversary

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!