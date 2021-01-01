24.2 C
Port Moresby
August 20, 2021

Broadcast Beyond Question Time

by Theckla Gunga294

The Parliamentary Committee on Broadcast is now allowing electronic media to broadcast Parliamentary sitting beyond the normal Question Time.     

Deputy Speaker Koni Iguan when informing parliament of this decision said Papua New Guineans will now be able to watch on TV or hear on the radio the

  • Tableting of Bills,
  •  Presentation of Ministerial statements and
  • Grievance Debates.  

Prime Minister James Marape on his social media, Facebook Page said this is in line with the transformation and accountability to Papua New Guineas under his government.

