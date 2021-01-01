Broadcast Beyond Question Time

The Parliamentary Committee on Broadcast is now allowing electronic media to broadcast Parliamentary sitting beyond the normal Question Time.

Deputy Speaker Koni Iguan when informing parliament of this decision said Papua New Guineans will now be able to watch on TV or hear on the radio the

Tableting of Bills,

Presentation of Ministerial statements and

Grievance Debates.

Prime Minister James Marape on his social media, Facebook Page said this is in line with the transformation and accountability to Papua New Guineas under his government.