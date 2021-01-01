Border relations for women in SME

Vanimo Green District and the Republic of Indonesia have entered a partnership to boost border relations through the work and technical support of Small to Medium Enterprises for women.

In a small ceremony yesterday, essential office items were presented to Vanimo Green Women’s Representative, Dorothy Tekwie, to mark the start of a long journey of boosting trade and SME activities amongst women folk of West Sepik and Indonesia’s West Papua Province.

The Indonesian Consul to Vanimo, His Excellency, Allen Simarmata said Indonesia will continue to provide technical support to fill in gaps where both countries can benefit greatly in terms of trade and investment along the border.

Vanimo Green DDA CEO, Kida Ambakua thanked the Indonesian Government for their support.

He said women in the district will now have the opportunity to utilise border facilities like the recently opened Kemberatoro border facility in Amanab where they can engage in business activities.