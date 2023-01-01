RUGBY WORLD CUP FRANCE 2023

This year’s Rugby World Cup will be hosted in France from the 9th of September to the 29th of October and is the tenth edition of the men’s Rugby World Cup.

The Rugby World Cup kicked off this morning with France taking on New Zealand in Pool A. Despite a challenging first half, France proved to be the more dominant side over the touch New Zealand defeating them in the opening match with 27 points to 13.

This is the first time in History for New Zealand to lose a pool game in the Men’s Rugby World Cup.

The tournament which features 4 pools are as follows;

POOL A – New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia

POOL B- South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania

POOL C- Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal

POOL D- England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa and Chile

With 20 countries participating in this year’s World Cup, EMTV will be telecasting the LIVE matches and replays of the games starting today to the Grand final Match on the 29th of October 2023.