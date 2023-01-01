MEDFAC STUDENTS UPSET

More than 700 Students of the University of Papua New Guinea Medical Faculty today in the nation’s capital expressed their frustration over studying under strained conditions.

The students addressed the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Frank Griffin on issues of lack of teaching staff, no proper medical training facilities such as labs and theaters, lack of water and electricity with no back-up generator, no studying facilities or libraries and no access to Wifi where students can do their research among others.

Other notable issues rundown dormitories, ablution blocks and no proper mess facilities with most of their buildings being from the late 1960s.

As the students addressed the vice Chancellor, they would like to see changes occur at the institution.

A petition was presented to the Vice Chancellor in this regard and he responded with assurance that the matters will be promptly looked into.

