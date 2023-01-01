RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023 GRAND FINAL

And the final countdown of the 2023 Rugby World Grand final begins as anxious fans of the New Zealand and South African sides wait eagerly to see which team takes home the cup and title as the champions of Rugby Union.

The tournament is the 10th Men’s Rugby World Cup and the second to be hosted by France after a memorable event in 2007. In total, 48 matches were played across 51 days, making tomorrow the last day of this year’s RWC.

The Men’s Rugby World Cup will be played in three different pools with each pool to host 4 countries each in the respective pools of A, B and C.

After countless head-to-head matches on the field, the 2023 grand final match will see South Africa Springboks battle it out on the field with the New Zealand Kiwis.

The New Zealand Kiwis are the most successful team with six Rugby World Cup titles, including 4 in a row from 1998-2010 when they won all 19 matches played.

While, the mighty Springboks are currently the reigning World Champions and have won the World Cup on three occasions.

You can catch the grand final match at 5am tomorrow, with the replay at 9:00pm on your nambawan to watch, EMTV.