KAINANTU AVOCADO PROJECT LAUNCHED

Being the first district to venture into the Avacado business, Kainantu in the Eastern Highlands Province recently saw the official launch of the District’s avocado project.

Officially launched on Friday by the Eastern Highlands Governor Simon Sia, Kainaintu MP, William Hagahuno described avocadoes as an important cash crop that has huge value and significant demand in other countries around the world.

He said avocadoes can alleviate our famers to make more money to support our daily living.

The MP said they will work closely with Nari and the Fresh Produce Development Agency (FPDA) to find and establish good market that local farmers will benefit from.

He said the focus is to ensure large scale farming of avocado supply must be consistent and stable.

Expressing that all a farmers can do is bring avocadoes and sell to the district project team.

He urged all the youths to go back to their land and make use of it.

More than 3000 seedlings of avocadoes were made available freely for farmers to register and take them to plant.

Governor Sia describe avocadoes as a sleeping giant million industry and

wants his people to invest time and effort in agriculture.

He expressed that in the recent years leaders and the successive government put more focus on other cash crops like coffee, cocoa, copra, tea and spices.

Governor Simon Sia committed K100,000 to Kainaintu DDA to support the avocado project and program.