RPNGC MEMBERS DEPLOYED TO SOLOMON ISLANDS

One hundred and ten Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary members were deployed for security operations at the 17th Pacific Games to be held in Solomon Island, this month.

Police Commissioner, David Manning, said the deployment of PNG police in support of Solomon Islands police is not only helps keep athletes and spectators safe, but has greater long-term security benefits for both countries, strengthening cross border working relationship as well.

“Our two countries share a significant sea border that is at risk of being compromised by international criminals for the smuggling of drugs and other illegal activities,” Commissioner Manning said.

“The more our police forces work together, the better we can co-operate on bigger picture security challenges such as combating international crime.

“Deploying 110 PNG police on a real-world operation with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force is better than any training exercise, and police capabilities in our two countries will both benefit.

“The main tasks for PNG police will be to provide venue security and share expertise in public order management, as well as working in co-ordination roles as part of the overall games security operation.”

Commissioner Manning said deployment of RPNGC personnel followed a direct request from the Solomon Islands Government, and is supported by the Australian Government through the use of transport aircraft.

“The main contingent of our police personnel will be deployed until the end of the games that take place from the 19th of November to the 2nd of December.

“This is a good example of traditional partners working together to find Pacific solutions to Pacific challenges, and our commitment to work together for the safety and security of all of our people.

“It will be heartening for all teams and spectators from around the Pacific to see our police working in unison. The Solomon Islands is family to Papua New Guinea and we always stand ready to assist each other,” Manning said.