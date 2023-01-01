A RENEWED PARTNERSHIP

SP Brewery and Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) resigned a memorandum of understanding last week Thursday as a sign of solidarity.

The partnership between both parties’ dates back to 2019, the initiative is aimed at training Hospitality professionals on how to serve our product beer to the highest quality and instill a sense of responsibility when serving alcoholic products to patrons.”

SPB Managing Director, Ed Weggemans said, “serving alcohol comes with significant responsibility and as responsible producers of alcoholic products SP Brewery intentionally takes the lead role in promoting responsible consumption in PNG because that’s the right thing to do.”

As outlined in the MOU, both parties have agreed to certain terms and conditions to facilitate Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) training.

Some of these include:

• SPB providing a venue and equipment to train APTC Certificate III Hospitality (Food & Beverage) students in RSA and Star Serve twice a year.

• APTC to support the Brewer to customize its’ RSA module.

During the signing of the MOU, Nicki Baird, Executive Director for the APTC Pacific Office highlighted the importance of APTC to working with reputable businesses that can give their (APTC) students an authentic work experience on what it’s really like to work in the industry.