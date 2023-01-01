ROAD UPGRADE IN RURAL SIALUM LLG

By Mortimer Yangharry

Road maintenance and upgrade from Masaweng to Kwaling in Sialum LLG of Tewae Siassi district in the Morobe Province has started.

The maintenance of this road, which connects Tewae Siassi District to Finschaffen District is fully funded by the Tewae Siassi District Development Authority (TSDDA).



According to TSDDA Chairman and Tewae Siassi MP, Dr Kobby Bomareo, the first phase of the upgrade will cover the road from Masaweng to Sialum station, where the Tewae Siassi District Headquarter is located.



The road maintenance and upgrade project is part of a larger plan to improve infrastructure in the district.



Dr. Bomareo, who is also the Housing Minister, has assured the residents that the project will continue to be carried out under his leadership, with plans to build new roads as well as the maintenance of existing roads in all three LLGs of Sialum, Siassi, and Wasu.



Overall, the road maintenance and upgrade project in Tewae Siassi district is a welcome development that will bring significant benefits to the local community. It will improve access to essential services, boost the local economy, and promote tourism, all of which will contribute to the development of the district.



