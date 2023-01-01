RIGO ROAD UPGRADE

The 36.5 kilometres Ring Road Project in the Rigo North LLG of Rigo District in Central Province has been completed by Koya Investment Company Limited.

This Ring Road will now serve 20 council wards of North Rigo LLG who have been suffering from better road access for the last 27 years. The Ring Road project was funded by the Central Provincial Government under the works program.

In an official statement, it was revealed that this road will pave access for over 17 thousand locals situated within the project area.

The Rigo Inland Ring Road project was declared by Prime Miniater James Marape during his visit to Boregaina Village in 2020 and was constructed at a cost of K27 million.

The owner of Koia Investment Company Limited, Mr. Biari Ubuna, thanked the leaders and people of Rigo North for working together with the constructor and successfully completed the project.

The Acting Police Station Commander of Kwikila police station Sergeant Bobby Ogara added that the unreported crimes, including rape and other sexual offences in North Rigo are high but due to no road access, the presence of the police has been lacking for years.

However, with road access now the police can enforce the law and maintain their presence in the remote parts of Rigo District.

Respective community leaders of Rigo North gathered together recently at Dilikomana village to acknowledge key partners in the project for its successful completion.