BSP LIFE SUPPORTS PMGH NURSES 2023 SYMPOSIUM

The intention to support the Nurses Symposium is an effort to bridge the gap between rural and urban nursing practices.

BSP Life has assisted Port Moresby General Hospital Nurses through the presentation of K15,000 for the second Port Moresby General Hospital organized ‘Clinical Nursing Symposium’.

Country Manager Nilson Singh said, BSP Life is pleased to come onboard as a silver sponsor for the event that would provide an avenue for nurses to discuss realistic recommendations to address the gap between rural and urban nursing practices.

The Port Moresby General Hospital (PMGH) second Clinical Nursing Symposium would see close to 400 nurses around the country meet in Port Moresby from Tuesday 26th to Thursday 28th September, 2023.

BSP Group Chief Financial Officer Ronesh Dayal said while BSP’s support maybe small compared to the role nurses play in the health sector in providing patient care, BSP’s Core Values of People and Community align with the work nurses do.

“We take the community aspects of our work very seriously. So far, we have spent around K3 million this year on our community projects. BSP Community Projects focus on areas of education, health and our communities. The nurses at Port Moresby General Hospital and their patients at the Maternity Ward were recipients of our Community Project last year where we refurbished two ablution blocks, added Mr. Dayal.

Chairperson of PMGH Clinical Nursing Symposium Organizing Committee Malinda Darius said they are grateful of BSP Life’s support towards this year’s Symposium. “The donation will help improve our nursing practice per our theme. It’s one of the steps that we can take forward to improve the standard of nursing practice in PNG,” she added.