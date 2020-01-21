Rigo MP, Lekwa Gure, last week toured his district in the Central province to raise awareness on the Marape-Steven government’s school fee policy.

During the tour, he explained plans for the district and the people and spoke of the District’s 5-year Development plan at Kemabolo village.

“Some of the important things we want to do this year is our new district Headquarters at Kwikila, that building was built by the colonial administration in the 60s, and is due for replacement,” Mr. Gure said.

The Rigo MP spoke on the Food Processing plant and the road developments in encouraging economic activity.

“Last year we launched our Rigo fisheries corporation, we also gave coastal villages 14 dinghies, so by building this Food Processing plant, half of it would be used for agriculture, the other half for marine like sea cucumber and crab and so forth, as we continue to talk about economic activity,” the local MP explained.

“And third is the Rigo inland ring road, which is a missing link according to the department of works. Once this road is improved, it will bring Rigo inland roads into the development picture, by providing accessibility and mobility for the people,” he said.

MP Gure also explained various other plans he intends to unfold this year like the Rigo Cultural Show, and the building of 5 new classrooms, among other plans.

By Benjamin Manimbi – Cadet Reporter – EMTV News – Port Moresby