K50 MILLION CHINESE GRANT FOR ENGA TECHNICAL EDUCATION

Chinese Ambassador to Papua New Guinea His Excellency Yang Xiaoguang has announced a K50 million assistance to the Enga Provincial Government.

This for the development of the Opene Polytechnical Institute which will be the technical and engineering faculty of the Innovative University of Enga.

His Excellency Xiaoguang announced this during an official visit to Minister for Finance Miki Kaeok in Port Moresby last week.

Ambassador Xiaoguang highlighted that the K50 million assistance was initially committed by the Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 2018 Asia Pacific Economic Corporation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Port Moresby.

The Chinese envoy spoke highly of the stable diplomatic relationship between the Republic of China and Papua New Guinea pledging his county’s continuous assistance particularly in the technical and infrastructural developmental needs of PNG as a developing country.

On behalf of the government, Finance Minister Miki Kaeok acknowledged the continuous assistance provided by the Chinese government in areas of concern amidst the global recession and associated financial crisis hitting the global economy.

Minister Kaeok is grateful of the K50 million assistance that will be used to develop and ensure that the Huli Opene Polytechnical Institute will be a competent and modern technical and engineering faculty of the recently established Innovative University of Enga.

The Wapenamanda Open MP, whose district this educational institute is located, also acknowledged the efforts of veteran politician and Enga Provincial MP Sir Peter Ipatas in establishing the Innovative University of Enga through the Enga Provincial Government.