MORE POSITIONS YET NO RESULTS

Opposition leader Douglas Tomuriesa has criticized the Prime Minister’s decision to appoint new vice-ministers and the intention of appointing more, without accounting for the work his existing ministers have produced thus far.

Mr. Tomuriesa said: “While our system of government allows for vice-ministers, these roles should be used when a certain minister or ministry genuinely needs extra support to carry the mandate of their duties, particularly in extenuating circumstances.

“We know ministers have significant roles and responsibilities to carry out domestically and internationally and can’t be in two places at once, so in this respect vice-ministers can perform such duties in lieu of ministers.

“But, in this recent appointment, it appears MPs who have made switches to government, or who have remained loyal in the past few months were appointed vice-ministers, indicating that these appointments are to appease members instead of performance and results.

“The PM and his 37 ministers are yet to produce any detailed reports of their work as ministers and what they have achieved and what they are planning for in the years to come. On top of this, I am sure the public would like to know what has come about in the six new ministries established.”

Mr. Tomuriesa also reminded the Prime Minister that he made an undertaking mid this year to audit and assess key departments like Finance, Treasury and Works, but that grand announcement has gone cold.

Mr. Tomuriesa said, regarding the move of Bulolo MP and ULP Party Leader Sam Basil Jnr to government and his appointment as Vice Minister for Mining and Sports.

“We appreciate his time spent in the Opposition for the past 9-months and his efforts toward what we believe is a good cause. Every member is entitled to making decisions based on their own conviction, so we hold no grudges or hard feelings when the unfortunate decision of leaving the Opposition is made.

“We hope that Mr. Basil’s move to the government proves beneficial for his people of Bulolo and given he knows what we have been advocating for, uses the opposition’s beliefs to become a voice of reason in the government caucus.” Mr. Tomuriesa said.