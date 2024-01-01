FRL SUPPLIES EDUCATIONAL MATERIAL TO SCHOOL

Frieda River Limited (FRL) recently surprised Paparom Primary School in the Yangoru Saussia district in East Sepik Province, with school stationery supplies and corporate merchandise worth more than K5000.00

The school board and management positively characterized the donation as the ‘first ever support from a mining company’.

“It’s a lot of goods you have delivered. We didn’t expect such donations; and we are very thankful,” said Mrs Eunice Yawi, Acting Head Teacher.

Mrs Yawi said the donation would firmly establish the Frieda River Limited brand within the school community – a name the community had long recognised but never directly associated with the major nation-building development project.

FRL’s education support for the Sepik communities includes school fee subsidies for the proposed mine affected students in Ambunti and Telefomin secondary schools, as well as transportation to and from these twos and other education institutions, at the start and end of each academic year.

FRL Country Manager Dr Joel Hamago described the future copper-gold mine as the Sepik Development Project in which both Sepik provinces stand to benefit.

“The Frieda River project is more than a mine. It is a significant commitment by the company that we strongly believe will bring much needed economic and social change to the Sepik region.” Hamago said.