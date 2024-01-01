UPNG’S EARTH SCIENCES DIVISION RECEIVES DONATION

Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) has donated K550, 000 to the University of Papua New Guinea’s

(UPNG) Earth Sciences Division & Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction.

This funds will be used for upgrading the division’s Computer Laboratory for students and teaching staff.

The funds covered the purchase and installation of 28 desktops, 7 laptops and one uninterruptible power supply (UPS) device. Currently there are only six desktops that caters to the division’s 26 final-

year students, 21 third-year students and 20 second-year students.

Representatives from OTML announced this during the University’s Open Day on Friday October 11th to announced.

Manager Corporate Affairs, Dexter Wagambie said, “This donation complements OTML’s vision to create a sustainable future for our people, by positively impacting tertiary level students and mould them to be the workforce that we envision them to be in the future.”

OTML’s presence at the Open Day was also an opportunity for the three Manager’s to inspire students

eager to learn more about the mine’s operations, geological activities, and training programs.

The impact of OTML’s Graduate Development Scheme on the development of graduates and the benefits that the mine operation gains from these professionals over the years was highlighted. The GDS Program is all about building leaders in the industry.

Head of the Earth Science Division Associate Professor Joseph Espi said, “Ok Tedi is an integral part

of our vision to be the best because Ok Tedi is a nationally owned company and the largest open-pit

mine in PNG, right now with a 98% national workforce and national CEO. These are reasons enough

to inspire our students, excel in their chosen fields of study.”