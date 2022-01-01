RICE SUSTAINABILITY KITS

Village Rice Farmers from the Nadzab area in Morobe province benefited from Trukai’s Support Farmers project. They received Village Sustainability Kits from Trukai Industries to assist them with their rice farming.

The company donated these kits to three model farmers who will be caretakers of the equipment, which will cater to more than 30 farmers from Gabsongek Village.

This group of farmers have transitioned their method of farming from dry land Rice farming to Irrigation rice farming under Trukai Industries’ Smart Farmer Project.

While presenting the Village Sustainability Kits to the farmers, Rice Development Manager, Aina Davis advised the farmers that the support that Trukai had given through this donation would greatly benefit them.

Trukai Industries current Smart Farmer Project aims to shift traditional dry land rice farming to smart farming with irrigation system.

The project ensures the farmers are equipped with knowledge and skills of irrigation farming and this donation of the Village Sustainability Kits will greatly help the farmers of Gabsongek village.