BSP donates to Open Heart

A donation assistance by the BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) will see the Operation Open Heart Foundation (OOH) continue its program in providing surgical heart operation assistance to the people of Papua New Guinea.

The foundation has saved thousands of Papua New Guineans in the last 26 years, a medical expense that would cost up to K200,000 per case, if done overseas.

The timely donation will go towards the OPERATION OPEN HEART FOUNDATION’S funding assistance in carrying out Provincial Pediatrics

Cardiac Screening and Closed Heart Surgeries or Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) ligations at the Port Moresby General Hospital Cardiac Unit.

Recently retired NRL Broncos player and BSP Brand Ambassador David Mead on behalf of the bank presented the cheque of K100,000 to

Kathy Johnston – Operation Open Heart Foundation Chairlady and Deputy Chairlady of Port Moresby General Hospital Board, and her team of Cardiac Surgeons today.