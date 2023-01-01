GO RURAL TO GO GLOBAL LAUNCHED

By David Susuve

Hula village, in the Central Province, was the first recipient of Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation’s (PNGSF) “Go Rural to Go Global” strategic program that is aimed at changing the landscape of Sports in the country.

The launching was witness by staff and senior management of the PNGSF, Central Provincial Administrator Francis Koaba, ward councillor Francis Temu, students and teachers from various schools within the village.

The program is an initiative of PNGSF Executive Director Albert Veratau aligning with the government’s vision in leaving no child behind.

PNGSF Director Sports Operation and Development, Peter Chalapan said this program is expected to put sports in PNG on a whole new pedestal over the next decade and beyond.

He said they are taking a holistic approach to shape the behaviour and attitude of our future generation, to be doing the right things and it is more effective when we start at the earliest age possible.

The program will target children from 6 – 16-year-old.

He said through this program, PNGSF will be able to identify talents and develop their skills at the early stage to level up with those athletes who are in the advanced stage.

The program will also provide career development for the athletes who are being identified in the rural centres of the country.

“We want to build the next generation of athletes through this program that can one day match top sporting countries like New Zealand and Australia in respect to whatever sports it is in the future,” said Chalapan.

Providing this platform will certainly give the opportunity for a child to nurture into his/her full potential, physical and mentally. “The federation will be on their toes to visit all rural areas under this program to change the perspective and educate the people about the importance of being good sports men and women.

Chalapan was adamant that the country needed strategic intervention to chart out a new direction for future generations and that sports is doing its part with the Go Rural to Go Global initiative.

He said, sports can be a tool to assist in addressing cross-cutting issues like law and order and aims to increase student’s attendance, which is important as PNGSF stay connected to many of the government’s development plans.

Ward councillor Mr. Temu was appreciative of launching the program in Hula. He said launching the program was a milestone, but implementing it was something PNGSF must be consistent about to ensure the program achieved its full potential.

Central Provincial administrator Mr. Koaba urged parents and their kids to promote healthy living as this is a good step in the right direction.

He said this potential program can assist nurture the talents in the rural Central Province.