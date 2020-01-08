Restoring Law and Order in SHP

The Southern Highlands Provincial Government wants to restore the law and justice sector in 2020.

Governor William Powi says this will see the construction of a new Mendi Court House, refurbishment of Buyiebi Correctional Institute, building of police barracks and a judge’s residence among others.

Powi says these are to maintain order and make the wheel of justice work in the province.

”We doing our best to make sure the courts, police, and CS are all working”, said Governor Powi.

About K29million will be used in this exercise. Governor Powi says K3 million will be used to build the new Court House. In addition, a judge’s residence will also be constructed at the cost of K4 million.

Governor Powi says urgent attention has been given to police as well. This will begin with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between the Provincial Government and RPNGC.

Other key development includes the Poroma Police Barracks and Mendi Police Barracks.

Governor Powi says law and order is a major concern, “Oil Search will be helping build the 20 houses for police in Mendi,” he added.

By Jack Lapauve Jr – EM TV News, Port Moresby