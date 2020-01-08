SHP to allocate 10 million Kina for school fee component

With the start of the 2020 academic year approaching, the Southern Highlands Provincial Government has allocated 10 million Kina to help parents pay school fees.

Governor William Powi says this is to relieve parents during this tough economic time, and while the province is recovering from disaster and lawlessness issues.

“The Provincial Government is keen to assist parents during this time, and people should appreciate and help schools,” said Powi.

Despite the assistance, Governor Powi says parents must support school boards and help build learning facilities through project fees.

About K10.1million will be paid by the SHP Provincial Government to assist students in the primary, secondary and tertiary level.

Governor Powi says the TFF Policy has loopholes and the current ruling Government is redefining the policy.

He says parents or guardians must also contribute build schools to achieve quality education for students.

According to reports by the Education sector, between 2016 and 2019 nearly 1000 students have dropped out of the formal education system. That has been a concern to levels of Government.

The Southern Highlands Provincial Government has allocated K20million for TVET training beginning this year.

”We want these dropouts to acquire some technical training so they are employed,” said Governor Powi.

By Jack Lapauve Jr – EM TV News, Port Moresby