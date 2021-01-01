Residents in North Fly District urged to heed COVID-19 protocols

By Jim John

The general public in North Fly District have been urged to heed COVID-19 protocols during daily business operations in town.

Health workers are encouraging locals to adhere to these simple protocols as it can save lives. Wearing of face masks, sanitizing of the hands and social distancing of 1.5 to 2 metres is being observed in shops, hospitals, schools and banks since last week.

District health manager, Rody Ukin, says health workers are working closely with Western Provincial Health Authority to monitor the COVID-19 situation by carrying out more awareness in Kiunga town and around established health centres within the district.

He clarified that Kiunga district hospital is operating normally with patients adhering to COVID-19 protocols when seeking treatment.

Meanwhile, officials from the Provincial Health Authority have advised the people in Western Province to seek medical help at an any of the established health centres in the three districts within the province when experiencing flu like symptoms.