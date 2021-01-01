Chamber applauds P’nyang Heads of Agreement signings

The PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum has applauded the signing of

Heads of Agreements for the P’nyang Gas project.

Chamber President, Anthony Smaré, stated “Our country desperately needs new gas and

mining projects to bring in foreign exchange, create thousands of jobs, create significant

business opportunities for PNG SMEs that desperately need them, and generate additional

revenue for the State to fund important government services.

“The signing of the heads of agreement after a successful negotiation between the PNG

Government and Exxon Mobil earlier this week in Houston USA was an important first step in

the finalization of the necessary agreements to pave the way for the construction of the

P’nyang Project”.

“It is pleasing to see the positive and constructive manner in which the Prime Minister and

his team approached the negotiation with the developers, and the win-win outcome that

was secured for the country. As the Prime Minister stated, it is also important to note that

the State was able to secure these advantageous economic benefits via a commercial

negotiation with Exxon Mobil under the current resource sector laws – this win-win outcome

was achieved without changing any laws”.

“The signing of these HOAs signal a continued push in the right direction of returning

stability to the resource investor climate and led by Exxon Mobil and its partners committing

to the project, and agreeing with the government on its expectations. It will help retain and

build investor confidence in the country’s existing resource laws, amongst other potential

developers across the globe,” he said. “I extend my congratulations also to the state entities

Kumul Petroleum and Mineral Resources Development Corporation and Petroleum Minister

Kerenga Kua and Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta who all played leading roles in the

negotiations”.

“The global energy market is moving through a period of transition, away from fossil fuels,

and into renewable energy. PNG is facing a risk that if it doesn’t convert the opportunities

to develop its gas resources now, it will lose that opportunity forever, and the present

generation of Papua New Guineans will pay the price in lost income, education, and health

outcomes. That is why the successful P’nyang heads of agreement negotiations were

significant.”